Kennell leads Bradley past Evansville 72-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Nate Kennell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and Bradley beat Evansville 72-52 on Wednesday night.

It was the largest road conference victory by the Braves in 10 years.

Darrell Brown had 16 points for Bradley (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Koch Bar had nine rebounds.

Evansville put up 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

K.J. Riley had 12 points for the Purple Aces (9-7, 0-3).

Bradley plays Southern Illinois at home on Saturday. Evansville takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday.

