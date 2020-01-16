Live Now
Kennedy, strong second half power victory for McNeese State

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Sha’markus Kennedy had 12 points and 16 rebounds and McNeese State dominated the second half in a 72-56 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

A.J. Lawson added 19 points for McNeese State (8-9, 3-3 Southland Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 15 points. Myles Hutchinson had six assists for the Cowboys.

McNeese shot 64% in the second half. The Cowboys led 33-31 at halftime and an early 11-2 run in the second half helped put the game away.

Drew Lutz had 15 points for the Cardinals (4-12, 1-4). Vincent Miszkiewicz added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Keaston Willis, Incarnate Word’s leading scorer, did not score and missed all six of his 3-point tries.

McNeese State plays at New Orleans on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word plays at Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

