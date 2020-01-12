Kennedy scores season-high 20 as Loyola drubs Evansville

CHICAGO (AP)Marquise Kennedy had a season-high 20 points as Loyola of Chicago rolled past Evansville 78-44 on Saturday.

Aher Uguak had 12 points for Loyola of Chicago (11-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Cameron Krutwig added 11 points and five assists for the Ramblers.

Loyola of Chicago led 30-22 with four minutest remaining in the first half before closing on a 13-2 run for a 43-24 halftime lead. The Ramblers put the game away with a 13-2 run midway through the second half to build a 65-37 lead.

Sam Cunliffe had 11 points for the Purple Aces (9-8, 0-4), who have lost four in a row.

Evansville plays at Indiana State on Wednesday. Loyola of Chicago has a home game against Southern Illinois on Thursday.

