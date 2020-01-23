Kennedy paces McNeese to 77-61 win over SE Louisiana

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, La. (AP)Sha’markus Kennedy missed just two of 13-shot attempts and scored 26 points to send McNeese to a 77-61 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

A.J. Lawson scored 17, Dru Kuxhausen 16 and Roydell Brown grabbed 15 rebounds – two off his career high – and distributed six assists.

The Cowboys (10-9, 5-3 Southland Conference) made 18 of 21 from the foul line. The Cowboys are on a five-game winning streak.

Maxwell Starwood scored 17 with rebounds and six steals for Southeastern Louisiana (5-14, 2-6), Ty Brewer 15 with nine boards and Byron Smith scored 14.

Following Brewer’s dunk that made it 18-11 in favor of the Lions, McNeese outscored them 20-6 in the last 12 minutes of the first half. Sam Baker’s 3-pointer gave the Cowboys a 56-34 lead with 12:01 remaining.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞