Kennedy carries McNeese St. past New Orleans 65-52

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Sha’markus Kennedy had 21 points and 14 rebounds as McNeese State topped New Orleans 65-52 on Saturday night.

Dru Kuxhausen had 18 points for McNeese State (9-9, 4-3 Southland Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Roydell Brown added 8 points and 10 rebounds.

New Orleans totaled 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Bryson Robinson had 27 points and six rebounds for the Privateers (6-12, 2-6). Jaylen Key added 16 points.

Troy Green, whose 14.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Privateers, scored 2 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

McNeese State matches up against Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday. New Orleans faces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Wednesday.

