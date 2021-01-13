Kenic scores 27, carries Chattanooga over Mercer 83-80

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Stefan Kenic scored a career-high 27 points as Chattanooga edged Mercer 83-80 on Wednesday night.

Mercer used an 13-6 surge to pull to 81-80 with 12 seconds left. The Mocs’ Darius Banks made a pair of free throws and Ross Cummings missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer to end it.

David Jean-Baptiste added 20 points and seven rebounds for Chattanooga (11-3, 2-3 Southern Conference). Malachi Smith had 14 points and seven rebounds. Banks added 10 points.

The Mocs rallied from a 19-point deficit in the first half, tying a program record.

Cummings had 22 points for the Bears (7-4, 0-3). Felipe Haase added 15 points and nine rebounds. Leon Ayers III had 13 points and six rebounds.

