Kenic lifts Chattanooga over Western Carolina 89-81 in OT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Stefan Kenic scored a career-high 29 points and Malachi Smith added 20 as Chattanooga got past Western Carolina 89-81 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Kenic hit 8 of 10 shots, including a school-record 7 of 7 on 3-pointers. Smith forced overtimeon a baseline drivewith 17 seconds left.

Darius Banks had 12 points for Chattanooga (18-5, 9-5 Southern Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. David Jean-Baptiste added 12 points and seven assists.

Cory Hightower had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (9-13, 2-11). Matt Halvorsen added 17 points and Sin’Cere McMahon had 15.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina 74-67 on Feb. 3.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

