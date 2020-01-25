Live Now
CBSN: Senate Impeachment trial

Kelly scores 27 to carry Quinnipiac over Fairfield 81-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Rich Kelly had 27 points as Quinnipiac topped Fairfield 81-67 on Friday night.

Kevin Marfo had 13 points and 15 rebounds for Quinnipiac (10-7, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tyrese Williams and Matt Balanc added 11 points each.

Landon Taliaferro had 21 points for the Stags (7-11, 3-4). Taj Benning added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jesus Cruz had 10 points.

Quinnipiac plays Siena on the road on Sunday. Fairfield matches up against Canisius at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞