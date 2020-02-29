Kelly scores 16 to lead Quinnipiac over Fairfield 60-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Jacob Rigoni made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Quinnipiac over Fairfield 60-58 on Friday night. Rich Kelly led the Bobcats with 16 points.

Kevin Marfo had 12 rebounds for Quinnipiac (13-15, 8-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Jesus Cruz had 22 points for the Stags (11-17, 7-10). Taj Benning added 13 points. Landon Taliaferro had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Stags this season. Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 81-67 on Jan. 24. Quinnipiac plays Marist at home on Sunday. Fairfield plays Rider at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞