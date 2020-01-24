Kelley scores 18, balanced South Dakota dumps UPFW 83-60

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Cody Kelley scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures for South Dakota as the Coyotes routed Purdue Fort Wayne 83-60 on Thursday night.

Triston Simpson added 16 points, Tyler Hagedorn 15, Stanley Umude 12 and Tyler Peterson 10 for South Dakota (13-8, 4-3 Summit League), which won its fourth in a row at home.

Deonte Billups had 19 points for the Mastodons (9-12, 2-4). Jarred Godfrey added 11 points and Brian Patrick had seven rebounds.

South Dakota’s win reverses a 70-59 victory for the Mastadons over the Coyotes on Jan. 1.

South Dakota takes on Oral Roberts at home on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne plays at Omaha on Saturday.

