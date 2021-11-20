Kearing lifts South Alabama over Mobile 78-45

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Marshall Kearing tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 78-45 win over Mobile on Saturday.

Jay Jay Chandler had 15 points for South Alabama (2-2). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points. Alex Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Sage McKenna had 16 points for the Rams. Joshua Williams added six rebounds. Max Keebaugh had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

