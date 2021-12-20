Kayouloud leads Central Arkansas past Hendrix College 90-56

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Eddy Kayouloud had a season-high 20 points as Central Arkansas romped past Hendrix College 90-56 on Monday.

Camren Hunter and Ibbe Klintman each scored 15 points for Central Arkansas (2-9), which ended its six-game losing streak. Darious Hall had 14 points.

The 90 points were a season best for Central Arkansas, which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Alex Conrad had 13 points for the Warriors. Jonathan Ryan added 12 points and Sean Coman had 11 points.

