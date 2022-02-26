HAMMOND, La. (AP)Joe Kasperzyk had a season-high 21 points as Southeastern Louisiana narrowly defeated Nicholls State 83-81 on Saturday.

Gus Okafor had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Southeastern Louisiana (17-13, 12-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Keon Clergeot added 12 points. Jalyn Hinton had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Ty Gordon scored a career-high 33 points for the Colonels (19-10, 11-4), whose eight-game winning streak ended. Manny Littles added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Latrell Jones had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Lions are undefeated in three games against the Colonels this season. Most recently, Southeastern Louisiana defeated Nicholls State 101-93 on Jan. 22.

