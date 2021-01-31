Kante scores 21 to lead Hofstra over UNC Wilmington 89-83

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Isaac Kante had a season-high 21 points as Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 89-83 on Sunday, scoring the last five points of the game in the final two minutes.

Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (11-6, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fifth consecutive game. Kvonn Cramer, who had 17 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, had a big dunk after an offensive rebound with 1:45 to play, Caleb Burgess had 15 points, including two free throws with 17 seconds left to make it a two-possession game, and six rebounds.

Mike Okauru scored a career-high 30 points plus nine rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (7-8, 1-5), who missed three shots in their final two possessions. Jake Boggs added 21 points and six rebounds. Jamahri Harvey had 11 points.

Hofstra defeated UNC Wilmington 82-73 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES