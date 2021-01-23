Kante lifts Hofstra over Towson 71-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Isaac Kante scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Hofstra to a 71-58 win over Towson on Saturday.

Kvonn Cramer had 16 points for Hofstra (8-6, 4-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jalen Ray scored 16 points andTareq Coburn had 12 points with nine rebounds.

Zane Martin had 17 points for the Tigers (3-6, 2-2), Jason Gibson scored 12 and Nicolas Timberlake 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

