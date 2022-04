Roswell High dance coach wins 14th championship title

Keller vetoes council attempt to bar future vaccine …

Albuquerque Mayor vetoes council attempt to bar future …

LANL looking into removing carbon dioxide from air

Man who stole car with baby inside gets plea deal

Recreational marijuana shops see high demand on first …

Training held for NM law enforcement on drugged driving

Smoking in public is prohibited in New Mexico

New Mexico launches cannabis sales within Texans’ …

Man drives wrong way on I-40 while under the influence

HOA fines homeowner for patriotic flags after running …