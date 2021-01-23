Kamateros lifts South Dakota past W. Illinois 84-74

NCAA Men's Basketball
MACOMB, Ill. (AP)Tasos Kamateros had a career-high 21 points as South Dakota won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Western Illinois 84-74 on Saturday night.

Stanley Umude had 14 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota (8-6, 6-0 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 12 points. Xavier Fuller had 11 points.

South Dakota dominated the first half and led 42-20 at the break. The Leathernecks’ 20 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Colton Sandage had 17 points for the Leathernecks (2-11, 0-6), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Will Carius added 13 points. Tamell Pearson had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Leathernecks for the season. South Dakota defeated Western Illinois 65-60 on Friday.

