Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past North Dakota St. 80-55

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and three blocks as Creighton easily beat North Dakota State 80-55 on Tuesday night.

Arthur Kaluma had 11 points for Creighton (7-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and six assists. Alex O’Connell had 10 points.

Dezmond McKinney had 13 points for the Bison (4-3). Rocky Kreuser added 12 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 10 points.

