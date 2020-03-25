Breaking News
First COVID-19 death announced in New Mexico
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

K-State’s 2nd-leading scorer Cartier Diarra leaves school

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Kansas State guard Cariter Diarra is leaving the program with the intention of turning professional, though he is leaving open the option of transferring to another school for his senior season.

Wildcats coach Bruce Weber said in a statement Thursday that his leading primary ball-handler and second-leading scorer will graduate this spring. That would allow Diarra to play elsewhere next season without having to redshirt.

Diarra averaged 7.1 points as a freshman, when the Wildcats advanced all the way to the Elite Eight, and 6.8 points two years ago, when he helped them tie Texas Tech for the regular-season Big 12 championship. Diarra averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 assists last season, when the Wildcats slumped to an 11-21 record.

Diarra was often seen at odds with Weber during the difficult season in Manhattan, though both brushed off their verbal spats as simply heat-of-the-moment situations common in big-time college basketball.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞