HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Camron Justice scored a season-high 27 points as Western Kentucky beat Marshall 86-72 on Wednesday night. Dayvion McKnight added 23 points for the Hilltoppers.

Justice hit 12 of 15 shots.

Josh Anderson had 16 points for Western Kentucky (18-12, 10-7 Conference USA). Jamarion Sharp added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Taevion Kinsey had 24 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd (11-19, 4-13). Andrew Taylor added 18 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The teams play again on Saturday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com