Junior Joseph, Ross lift Iona over Rider 70-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph scored 19 points as Iona defeated Rider 70-56 on Friday night. Isaiah Ross added 18 points for the Gaels, while Asante Gist chipped in 17.

Dylan van Eyck had 10 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Iona (3-3, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Broncs (1-4, 1-2). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 13 points. Dwight Murray Jr. had six rebounds and six assists.

