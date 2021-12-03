Junior Joseph carries Iona past Rider 80-54 in MAAC opener

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Iona to an 80-54 win over Rider on Friday night.

Dylan van Eyck had 14 points and seven rebounds for Iona (8-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Berrick JeanLouis added 11 points and five assists. Tyson Jolly had seven rebounds.

Iona totaled 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jaelen McGlone had 11 points for the Broncs (3-7, 0-1). Nehemiah Benson added 10 points.

Dwight Murray Jr., who led the Broncs in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only six on 3-of-10 shooting.

