Jules scores 14 to lift Radford past Mount Aloysius 74-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Shaquan Jules came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Radford to a 74-51 win over Division III member Mount Aloysius on Wednesday night.

It was the first of an eight-game season for Mount Aloysius, three of which are exhibitions.

Bryan Hart had 13 points for Radford (14-11), which ended its four-game losing streak. Dravon Mangum and Chyree Walker added 12 points apiece.

Carlos Palacio had 13 points for the Mounties. Wesley Ayers added 12 points and Azim Hutson had 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES