Jules’ 15 leads Radford past Hampton 67-52 in Big South

NCAA Men's Basketball
RADFORD, Va. (AP)Shaquan Jules had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift second-seeded Radford to a 67-52 win over seven-seed Hampton in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference tourney on Monday night.

Lewis Djonkam had 12 points for Radford (15-11). Dravon Mangum added 11 points and eight rebounds. Fah’Mir Ali had seven assists.

The Highlanders are home against third-seeded Campbell on Thursday night.

Davion Warren had 22 points and five steals for the Pirates (11-14). Russell Dean added 14 points.

Hampton scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.

