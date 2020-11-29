Joyce scores 23 to carry Air Force past CS Northridge 66-61

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Donovann Toatley had 16 points off the bench to carry Monmouth to a 97-69 win over Canisius on Monday.

Deion Hammond had 16 points and six rebounds for Monmouth (3-2, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added 11 points and Klemen Vuga had 10.