Joyce scores 21 to lead Air Force past Wyoming 72-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP)Chris Joyce had 21 points as Air Force edged past Wyoming 72-69 on Saturday.

Joyce hit 8 of 10 shots.

A.J. Walker had 15 points for Air Force (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Ameka Akaya added 15 points and six rebounds and Keaton Van Soelen had 13 points.

Marcus Williams had 15 points for the Cowboys (7-5, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points and seven rebounds and Xavier DuSell scored 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES