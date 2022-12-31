ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Latrell Jossell had 12 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 66-62 victory against UT Arlington on Saturday.

Jossell added six rebounds and five assists for the ‘Jacks (10-5, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference). Derrick Tezeno scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Nigel Hawkins had 10 points.

Shemar Wilson finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Mavericks (5-10, 0-2). Kyron Gibson added 14 points and five assists.

SFA plays Wednesday against New Mexico State at home, and UT Arlington hosts Utah Valley on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.