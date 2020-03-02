Jordan scores 19, Vaughn 17 in Rider’s win over Fairfield

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Stevie Jordan had 19 points and seven rebounds as Rider topped Fairfield 65-51 on Sunday.

Jordan hit 13 of 16 free throws and made three steals to tie Ryan Thompson (2006-10) for the program’s career record of 188.

Dimencio Vaughn added 17 points for Rider (17-12, 11-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Frederick Scott scored 14 points.

Landon Taliaferro had 15 points for the Stags (11-18, 7-11). Vincent Eze added 14 points. Jesus Cruz had 11 points.

This was the final men’s basketball game to be played in Fairfield’s Alumni Hall with a new arena to be constructed with a projected opening in 2021. Alumni Hall was built in 1959.

The Broncs also defeated Fairfield 68-52 on Jan. 31.

Rider plays Manhattan at home on Wednesday. Fairfield plays Monmouth on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞