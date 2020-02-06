Live Now
President Trump addresses impeachment acquital
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Jones takes over to lead S. Illinois past Evansville in OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Lance Jones scored five of his 15 points in the final 39 seconds of overtime and Southern Illinois kept Evansville winless in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 64-60 win Wednesday night.

Jawaun Newton buried a 3-pointer with 51 seconds left to give the Purple Aces their last lead at 60-59. Jones followed with a jumper and made 3 of 4 from the foul line to end it.

Marcus Domask led Southern Illinois (14-10, 8-3) with 22 points and Barret Benson scored 14 with 10 rebounds. The Salukis have won six straight.

Benson’s layup off a blocked shot with 28 seconds left in regulation gave Southern Illinois a 54-50 lead. Eric McGill fouled K.J. Riley on the in-bounds, and he went to the foul line and sank a pair. Riley then forced a steal on the Salukis attempt to advance the ball. He dribbled the lane, missed a layup but grabbed his own rebound and laid it in with five seconds left to tie and force overtime.

Riley led Evansville (9-15, 0-11) with 24 points going 10 of 11 from the foul line. Sam Cunliffe scored 15 with eight rebounds and Newton scored 10.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞