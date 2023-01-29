NEW YORK (AP)David Jones led St. John’s with 17 points and AJ Storr scored the game-winning 3-pointer with four seconds remaining as the Red Storm took down Georgetown 75-73 on Sunday.

Jones had seven rebounds for the Red Storm (14-8, 4-7 Big East Conference). Dylan Addae-Wusu scored 15 points. Joel Soriano had his nation-leading 18th double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Hoyas (6-16, 1-10) were led in scoring by Amir ”Primo” Spears, who finished with 25 points. Georgetown also got 17 points and two steals from Brandon Murray. In addition, Qudus Wahab finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Addae-Wusu scored nine points in the first half and St. John’s went into the break trailing 39-35. Jones led the rally for St. John’s with 12 points in the second half.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.