BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Curtis Jones scored 32 points as Buffalo beat Saint Bonaventure 83-66 on Saturday.

Jones added six rebounds and three steals for the Bulls (4-4). Zid Powell added 23 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds.

The Bonnies (5-3) were led in scoring by Yann Farell, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Daryl Banks III added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Saint Bonaventure.

Buffalo outscored Saint Bonaventure by 11 points in the second half, and Powell scored a team-high 23 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.