Jones scores 30 to lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 90-81

After a disappointing start to its road trip, Colorado is looking to split its two games through the state of Washington when it visits Washington State on Saturday night at Pullman.

The Buffaloes (11-4, 5-3 Pac-12) fell to Washington, 84-80, on Wednesday, ending their four-game winning streak and halting their momentum. Now they face a Cougars team that is on a four-game skid and looking to turn things around.