BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones’ 30 points led UNC Asheville past Campbell 78-65 on Saturday.

Jones added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-6, 9-1 Big South Conference). Drew Pember added 13 points while going 3 of 6 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Caleb Burgess finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

Jay Pal led the Fighting Camels (9-13, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ricky Clemons added 15 points and four assists for Campbell. Laurynas Vaistaras also had 13 points.

