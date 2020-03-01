Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

Jones scores 26, late FTs as Coastal Carolina hangs on 84-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP)DeVante’ Jones scored 26 points, including four straight free throws in the last 22 seconds as Coastal Carolina blunted an Appalachian State comeback 84-77 on Saturday.

The Chanticleers saw a 19-point lead whittled down to 80-76 when App State’s Kendall Lewis scored on a driving layup with 30 seconds remaining.

Tyrell Gumbs-Frater had 17 points for Coastal Carolina (15-15, 8-11 Sun Belt Conference). Malik LeGania added 14 points. Tommy Burton had 10 points.

O’Showen Williams had 19 points for the Mountaineers (16-14, 10-9). Isaac Johnson added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Hunter Seacat had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite the loss, Appalachian State has its most overall wins since the 2010-11 season and most conference wins ever as a member of the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina finishes out the regular season against Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Tuesday. Appalachian State finishes out the regular season against Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞