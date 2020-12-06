Jones scores 24 to carry UNC-Asheville over SC State 77-56

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones had 24 points as UNC-Asheville rolled past South Carolina State 77-56 on Saturday.

Evan Clayborne added a career-high 15 points plus three blocks for UNC-Asheville (1-2). Trent Stephney added six assists.

Floyd Rideau,Jr. had 15 points for South Carolina State (0-4) and Themus Fulks added 12 points and six assists.

