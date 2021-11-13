Jones scores 22 to lift S. Illinois past Austin Peay 73-55

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has authorized approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops to report to Kenosha ahead of a verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The troops will report for State Active Duty as a way to ensure public safety along with local law enforcement, the governor's office said in a press release issued Friday.

The release did not reference the Rittenhouse trial, aside from Gov. Ever's acknowledgement that people might be assembling to "exercise their First Amendment rights" in the coming days.