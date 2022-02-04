CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)Tevian Jones had 22 points as Southern Utah defeated Idaho 75-59 on Thursday night.

John Knight III had 14 points for Southern Utah (14-6, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Maizen Fausett added 12 points and nine rebounds. Dre Marin had 12 points.

Mikey Dixon had 17 points for the Vandals (5-17, 2-10). Rashad Smith added 11 points and six rebounds. Trevante Anderson had 11 points.

The Thunderbirds, who also defeated Idaho 81-75 on Dec. 4., swept the season series with the Vandals.

