POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP)Dezi Jones had 21 points in Quinnipiac’s 88-76 victory over Marist on Saturday night.

Jones added seven rebounds and six assists for the Bobcats (20-11, 11-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Balanc shot 7 for 11 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 21 points. Tyrese Williams was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Patrick Gardner led the way for the Red Foxes (10-19, 6-14) with 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Marist also got 15 points from Kam Farris. Trace Salton also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.