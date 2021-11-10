Jones scores 17 to lift Cornell over Binghamton 76-69

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Jordan Jones posted 17 points as Cornell topped Binghamton 76-69 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Chris Manon had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cornell. Sarju Patel added 10 points.

John McGriff had 16 points for the Bearcats. Jacob Falko added 13 points. He also had eight turnovers but no assists. Bryce Beamer had 13 points.

