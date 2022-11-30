EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Lance Jones scored 17 points as Southern Illinois beat Evansville 80-53 on Wednesday night.

Jones also added six rebounds, nine assists, and six steals for the Salukis (5-2). Xavier Johnson scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Clarence Rupert shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Antoine Smith Jr. led the Purple Aces (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Kenny Strawbridge added 10 points, four assists and two steals for Evansville. Yacine Toumi also had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.