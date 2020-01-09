Jones scores 16 to lift Nicholls St. over Lamar 61-52

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP)Andre Jones posted 16 points and seven steals as Nicholls State topped Lamar 61-52 on Wednesday night.

Dexter McClanahan had 17 points and six rebounds for Nicholls State (10-6, 4-1 Southland Conference). Warith Alatishe added seven rebounds.

Ellis Jefferson had 13 points and seven assists for the Cardinals (8-8, 2-3). Anderson Kopp added 11 points. T.J. Atwood had 11 points and 11 rebounds. He also had eight turnovers but only three assists.

Nicholls State matches up against Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Saturday. Lamar plays Houston Baptist on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞