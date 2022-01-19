Jones scores 14 to carry S. Illinois past Indiana St. 63-55

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes annual job fair will be online this year. The team announced that the event will be done exclusively online for the dozen of jobs that open for the upcoming season.

Jobs run from mid-March to mid-October. Interested applicants need to submit only one application and can choose up to three positions to apply for. You can also attach your resume to the email when applying. More information can be found at https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/ballpark/employment-opportunities.