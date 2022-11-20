LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Russell Jones Jr. had a three-point play with six seconds remaining in overtime to rally Western Carolina to a 90-88 victory over Lindenwood on Sunday.

Tre Jackson led Western Carolina (4-2) with 19 points. He added six rebounds and four steals. Jones finished with 17 points and Tyzhaun Claude scored 16.

Claude made a layup at the buzzer for Western Carolina to send the game to overtime tied at 80.

Cam Burrell finished with 24 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Lions (2-4). Kevin Caldwell Jr. totaled 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Chris Childs scored 13 with seven boards.

NEXT UP

Western Carolina plays UNC Asheville on the road on Saturday, and Lindenwood hosts Idaho State on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.