Jones lifts UNC Asheville over Milligan 114-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones scored 19 points as UNC Asheville easily beat Milligan 114-54 on Tuesday night.

LJ Thorpe and Quay Kimble added 16 points each for the Bulldogs.

Luke Lawson had 14 points for UNC Asheville (8-5).

UNC Asheville is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 114 points were a season best for UNC Asheville.

Flynn Carlson had 10 points for the Buffaloes.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

