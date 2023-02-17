SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Dillon Jones finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds to power Weber State to a 52-49 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting for the Wildcats (14-13, 9-5 Big Sky Conference).. Alex Tew recorded 11 points.

Zach Chappell had 17 points and four assists to pace the Hornets (12-15, 5-9), who have lost six straight. Akolda Mawein added 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State visits Portland State while Sacramento State hosts Idaho State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.