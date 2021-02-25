Jones leads Weber St. past Sacramento St. 82-73

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)Dillon Jones scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds off the bench to spark Weber State to an 82-73 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 19 points for Weber State (15-5, 10-3 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Isiah Brown added 16 points. Michal Kozak had 12 points.

Bryce Fowler had 19 points for the Hornets (7-9, 4-7). William FitzPatrick added 12 points. Christian Terrell and Ethan Esposito each scored 10 points.

Weber State, which trails only No. 2 Baylor in 3-point field goal percentage with 40.9%, was an uncharacteristic 3 of 13 (23%) from behind the arc Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES