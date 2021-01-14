Jones leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 92-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones had a season-high 25 points as UNC Asheville easily beat Charleston Southern 92-54 on Thursday.

Jones made 7 for 10 3-pointers.

Trent Stephney had 14 points for UNC Asheville (6-6, 5-2 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Coty Jude added 12 points and LJ Thorpe had 10 points and seven assists.

The 92 points were a season best for UNC Asheville. The Buccaneers’ 28.8 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UNC Asheville opponent this season.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-10, 0-7), whose losing streak reached seven games. Emorie Knox added six rebounds.

