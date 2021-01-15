Jones leads UNC Asheville over Charleston Southern 83-75

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Tajion Jones had 20 points as UNC Asheville topped Charleston Southern 83-75 on Friday.

LJ Thorpe had 18 points for UNC Asheville (7-6, 6-2 Big South Conference). Trent Stephney added 15 points and Jamon Battle had 13 points.

Ja’Quavian Florence scored a season-high 21 points for the Buccaneers (1-11, 0-8), who have lost eight straight. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 16 points and six rebounds, and Emorie Knox had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. UNC Asheville defeated Charleston Southern 92-54 Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES