Jones leads top-seed Radford past Charleston Southern 62-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Carlik Jones scored 21 points, 10 in a late, game-winning 18-0 run and top-seeded Radford topped eighth-seeded Charleston Southern 62-48 in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

A 7-0 run by Phlandrous Fleming Jr., who had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, had the Buccaneers up 45-44 with 9 1/2 minutes to go. From there the Highlanders took over, with Donald Hicks, who had 14 points, contributing a pair of 3-pointers.

Charleston Southern missed eight-straight shots and finished the game going 1 of 12 with a pair of turnovers.

Devonnte Hollad had 10 rebounds for Radford (21-10), which had a 45-24 advantage on the boards.

The Highlanders face fifth-seeded Hampton in Friday’s late semifinal.

Ty Jones scored 15 points and Deontaye Buskey added 10 with eight rebounds for Charleston Southern (14-18), which scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞