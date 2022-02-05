NORMAL, Ill. (AP)Lance Jones had a career-high 31 points as Southern Illinois topped Illinois State 75-69 on Saturday night.

Jones shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added five steals. Marcus Domask had 18 points and five assists for Southern Illinois (12-12, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Coupet Jr. added 12 points. Dalton Banks had seven assists.

Josiah Strong had 18 points and six rebounds for the Redbirds (10-14, 3-8), who have lost five games in a row. Liam McChesney added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Schmitt had 10 points.

